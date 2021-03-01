‘With R30 what can a person do?’ - Pensioners fear surviving on tiny grant increase

The government’s modest R30 increase to the old age social grant has invoked fear in struggling pensioners, who are concerned they may not be able to make ends meet.

Durban pensioner Mogie Govender regards the increase as a “disgrace”.

“With R30 what can a person do? The costs of rent, electricity and water naturally go up. How far will the R30 go to help us to cover these costs of living?

“I cannot put into words how disgraceful this is. As older people, we cannot substantially live on the amount we are receiving from the government.”

Pensioner Amy Green told TimesLIVE: “The R30 increase is very disgusting because the elderly are battling.

“The cost of everything has gone up. With R30 we cannot even buy a loaf of bread and milk, which are essential basic food items we need. We will be on the streets one of these days because of a mingy R30.”