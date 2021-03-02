South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Nigeria to receive 3.92-million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday

02 March 2021
Mary Cordelli of Hedgesville, West Virginia, receives her boost dose at a coronavirus disease community vaccination event, as the vaccination rate in West Virginia ranks among highest in world, in Martinsburg, US on February 25, 2021.
Public sector unions want 12% of basic salary Covid-19 risk allowance

Public sector unions want a general salary rise of consumer inflation plus 4% for all workers, a document they presented to the government showed on Monday, as talks began on a wage deal seen as key to helping the government contain its spiralling debt.

The list of 16 demands, which includes better housing payments and a risk allowance of 12% of basic salary due to the Covid-19 pandemic, comes amid a court fight between the unions representing more than 1 million teachers, nurses and police and the state over salaries.

Public sector unions, including those from the Cosatu federation aligned with the ANC, have approached the country's highest court to try to force the National Treasury to pay the final tranche of the preceding three-year wage settlement struck in 2018.

Nigeria to receive 3.92-million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday

Nigeria launched an online registration portal for Covid-19 vaccinations, its primary healthcare agency said on Monday, the day before the first doses are expected to arrive for its 200 million people.

Osindeinde Ademilayo Abodede, a healthcare worker, was the first to register for the vaccine, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said in a Tweet on Monday. Her appointment was scheduled for March 12 in Abuja.

"Our goal is to introduce Covid-19 vaccine in a phased and equitable manner...ultimately vaccinating all eligible Nigerians within the next two years, to ensure herd immunity," Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said in a statement posted to Twitter.

