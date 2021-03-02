COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Nigeria to receive 3.92-million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday

March 02 2021 - 07:36

Public sector unions want 12% of basic salary Covid-19 risk allowance

Public sector unions want a general salary rise of consumer inflation plus 4% for all workers, a document they presented to the government showed on Monday, as talks began on a wage deal seen as key to helping the government contain its spiralling debt.

The list of 16 demands, which includes better housing payments and a risk allowance of 12% of basic salary due to the Covid-19 pandemic, comes amid a court fight between the unions representing more than 1 million teachers, nurses and police and the state over salaries.

Public sector unions, including those from the Cosatu federation aligned with the ANC, have approached the country's highest court to try to force the National Treasury to pay the final tranche of the preceding three-year wage settlement struck in 2018.