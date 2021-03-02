Government ‘admits’ private sector may purchase Covid-19 vaccines: AfriForum and Solidarity

AfriForum and Solidarity on Tuesday said there were no legal restrictions on the purchasing of Covid-19 vaccines and called on the private sector to start buying and distributing them in SA.

They announced at a media briefing that the government had admitted in an affidavit — responding to their legal challenge on the procurement of vaccines — that there were no restrictions preventing the private sector from purchasing vaccines.

COO of Solidarity Dirk Hermann charged that the government did not have the ability to manage the vaccine rollout process alone.

“This includes the purchasing of vaccines. The private sector must be involved with the full vaccine value chain, from procurement to the administering of the vaccine.

“To ensure this, Solidarity and AfriForum approached the court to prevent the nationalisation of the vaccine process,” he said.

But in the affidavit filed in the North Gauteng High Court, health department director-general Sandile Buthelezi said the case brought by AfriForum and Solidarity was “entirely hypothetical and speculative”.