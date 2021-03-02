South Africa

Gqeberha — still time to object

New name for Port Elizabeth not a done deal yet

02 March 2021 - 10:46 By Guy Rogers and Riaan Marais
The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha. There is still a window to object to the new name of Port Elizabeth, it has now emerged. File photo.
Image: BRIAN WITBOOI

The Gqeberha name is not permanent — yet.

Despite arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa’s announcement on Eastern Cape name changes giving the impression they were set in stone, residents and other interested parties still have about three weeks to register objections.

The renaming of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha, Uitenhage to Kariega and the Port Elizabeth International Airport to the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport has set tongues wagging in Nelson Mandela Bay and other parts of the country.   

Those wanting to comment on the name changes can do so at:

