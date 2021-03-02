Gqeberha — still time to object

The Gqeberha name is not permanent — yet.

Despite arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa’s announcement on Eastern Cape name changes giving the impression they were set in stone, residents and other interested parties still have about three weeks to register objections.

The renaming of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha, Uitenhage to Kariega and the Port Elizabeth International Airport to the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport has set tongues wagging in Nelson Mandela Bay and other parts of the country.

Those wanting to comment on the name changes can do so at:

