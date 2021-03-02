Labour court orders reinstatement of Prasa executives

The labour court on Tuesday set aside the Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s (Prasa's) termination of employment contracts for two senior executives and a manager, who must be reinstated with immediate effect.

Martha Ngoye, group executive for legal risk and compliance, and Nkosinathi Khena, Prasa’s COO, received letters terminating their employment on January 29.

The letters were followed by a statement from Prasa on January 30 saying their employment contracts were terminated for having been in the employ of Prasa for more than five years, and that they ought to have left years ago.

According to the statement, the executives were employed for a period not exceeding five years, with no expectation of extension of the contracts. Prasa said the executives took advantage of instability at board level and stayed unlawfully for longer in the positions.

Prasa’s letters to Ngoye and Khena indicated its intention to institute legal proceedings to recover R58m from Ngoye and R24m from Khena.