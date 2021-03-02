Level 1 lockdown: here is what can get you fined or arrested

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has outlined level 1 lockdown changes and some restrictions.

On Monday, Dlamini-Zuma published the new gazette that confirms the move to lockdown level 1, after President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on Sunday.

Ramaphosa said the country had emerged from the second wave, with fewer than 10,000 new Covid-19 infections recorded in the past week compared to December last year and January.

He said due to the steady decline in infections, social, political, religious and cultural gatherings were now allowed and the curfew is now from 12pm to 4am.

Outlining activities that are still banned under level 1, Dlamini-Zuma stressed that several acts of defiance can still result in penalties.

“All district municipalities must, after consultation with its local municipalities in its area, alert communities within that district of the increasing number of infections that could lead to that district being declared a hotspot,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

“Industries, businesses and entities, both private and in the public sector, must operate within the alert level 1 regulations as gazetted. All people attending gatherings should endeavour to limit exposure to Covid-19 by adhering to all protocols and regulations.”

Dlamini-Zuma called on citizens to observe all the necessary Covid-19 health protocols and remaining restrictions to avert a possible resurgence.