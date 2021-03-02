South Africa

Limpopo health department spends almost R2bn on overtime

Health workers accused of manipulating rosters

02 March 2021 - 10:43 By Peter Ramothwala
Nehawu is one of the unions challenging the department’s decision to cut overtime spending.
The Limpopo department of health has accused thousands of its health workers of milking the state of nearly R2bn in the past two years by allegedly manipulating rosters to create the need for overtime pay.

On Monday, the department said it would not back down on its plan to introduce new rosters in public health facilities, cut overtime and allow employees to work 40 hours a week.

Labour unions representing doctors and nurses are fiercely opposing the implementation of the new measures and have threatened strike action over what they call a “unilateral decision to change the conditions of employment”. 

* Additional reporting by Isaac Mahlangu

