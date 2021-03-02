MEC to meet KZN police over allegations that they failed to act in child abuse case

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza will on Tuesday meet members of the Mehlomnyama police on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast after allegations that they failed to register a child abuse case.

On Monday social workers removed an eight-year-old girl, who had suffered extensive injuries at the hands of one of her relatives, from her home.

This after a public uproar when disturbing pictures of the child's injuries emerged on social media at the weekend.

In a statement, Khoza said it was alleged that the child had become a victim of constant assault in the household and police had allegedly “refused” to address the situation when it was initially reported.

“It is alleged that police initially refused to rescue the child until a social worker arrived with the police special unit. The alleged perpetrator was taken [in] for questioning. We are formally opening a case and police have to account [for] why they failed to rescue a child in distress and arrest the alleged perpetrator. We want the court to set an example with people who continue abusing children and also those that are vulnerable,” said Khoza.

On Monday police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the case of abuse had been reported to police on Saturday.

“On February 27, the Mehlomnyama police received information regarding an eight-year-old child who was being abused. The police proceeded to Emabheleni area where they met a woman who said she was the mother of the child. She informed the police that the child was assaulted by another child with a towel. She promised to resolve the matter.”

Gwala confirmed the woman was the girl's stepmother.

Police took action on Sunday when photos of the victim were circulated on social media.

“The police immediately responded and the child was removed to a place of safety with the assistance of the social worker. A case was then opened.”

A 16-year-old boy, who is known to the family, was placed under arrest before being released into his parents’ custody.

He will appear in the Port Shepstone magistrate's court on Thursday.

