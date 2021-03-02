South Africa

Parliament will clear me of alleged wrongdoing, says Mkhwebane

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
02 March 2021 - 16:56
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is confident she will be cleared of alleged 'incompetence'.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is confident she will be cleared of alleged 'incompetence'.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she is confident the parliamentary process and judicial proceedings will result in her being cleared of any alleged wrongdoing.

Mkhwebane made this comment on Tuesday in response to prima facie findings of an independent panel appointed to assess the merits of a motion to have her removed from office. The panel recommended parliament should institute impeachment proceedings against her.

The office of the public protector said on Tuesday the panel’s report was a pronouncement on the alleged existence of prima facie evidence against Mkhwebane, and not findings of wrongdoing.

“It should be noted there are still court processes in relation to this matter. The public protector is confident both the parliamentary process and the judicial proceedings, which are before the high court and the Constitutional Court, will ultimately result in her being cleared of any alleged wrongdoing,” her office said.

On Monday parliament said the report of the independent panel’s findings, following the preliminary assessment, found there was substantial information that constitutes prima facie evidence of “incompetence”.

Parliament said the rules of the National Assembly stipulate that once the panel has made its recommendations, the speaker must schedule these for decision by the house.

It said if the house decided the inquiry should go ahead, it must be referred to a special section committee for formal inquiry.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane could face impeachment proceedings

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane could be the first head of a Chapter 9 institution in SA to face impeachment proceedings, the DA said on Monday.
Politics
1 day ago

Independent panel's report on public protector is with Thandi Modise

The independent panel set up to assess if there is prima facie evidence indicating that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane committed misconduct, was ...
Politics
4 days ago

Politicians performing poorly: Zondo fails them on SOE board appointments

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo says politicians have done a bad job with the appointment of boards of state-owned entities.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I'd work with Cyril, not David Mabuza': Steenhuisen News
  2. Bushiri in pulpit, banking on gifts News
  3. Government workers want to fight Tito Mboweni over cuts on salary raises and ... News
  4. Bathabile Dlamini's pension cash held to recoup VIP perk News
  5. 'The lost hoard' of rare SA gold coins found in a Swiss vault released South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers
Is this the R300k future eco-home of South Africa?
X