Parliament will clear me of alleged wrongdoing, says Mkhwebane

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she is confident the parliamentary process and judicial proceedings will result in her being cleared of any alleged wrongdoing.

Mkhwebane made this comment on Tuesday in response to prima facie findings of an independent panel appointed to assess the merits of a motion to have her removed from office. The panel recommended parliament should institute impeachment proceedings against her.

The office of the public protector said on Tuesday the panel’s report was a pronouncement on the alleged existence of prima facie evidence against Mkhwebane, and not findings of wrongdoing.

“It should be noted there are still court processes in relation to this matter. The public protector is confident both the parliamentary process and the judicial proceedings, which are before the high court and the Constitutional Court, will ultimately result in her being cleared of any alleged wrongdoing,” her office said.