Taxi passenger too terrified to reveal HIV status while being raped by driver

A 25-year-old passenger who was allegedly raped at gunpoint by a taxi driver and a conductor in KwaZulu-Natal was too afraid to reveal she is HIV-positive.

The woman, who was dumped in a cane field after the ordeal, told Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) security officers on Monday she wanted to let her attackers know about her status but was afraid they would shoot her.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said they were called by a passing motorist just after 3pm after the driver was flagged down by the victim on the northbound lane of the N2 near Sibaya Casino.

“Reaction officers and medics were dispatched to the scene. On arrival they located the hysterical female seated in the emergency lane. She told a female reaction officer she operates a stall in Durban,” he said.

Balram said she boarded a taxi to visit her boyfriend.

“As they left Durban she asked the two why there were no other passengers in the minibus,” he said.