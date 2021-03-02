Tshwane communities gatvol of water crisis as department prepares court date

The city of Tshwane will soon find itself in court, as the water and sanitation department said it would go the legal route to force the repairs of the wastewater treatment plant at Baviaanspoort.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau told TimesLIVE that the city had failed to adhere to its business plan, part of which involved fixing the Baviaanspoort plant.

“Going to court is a last resort for us,” said Ratau, but added that the department would continue to pressure the city through the courts if it emerged that problems were not being attended to. Ratau said responsibility for serving communities ultimately lay with the municipalities.

“The responsibility is in the hands of the municipality,” he said. “These are communities within the municipality.”​

The comments come after at times heated discussion at a SA Human Rights Commission inquiry last week.