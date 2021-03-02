WATCH | ‘You broke me and my family’: emotional message to killers from slain cop's widow

“Justice won't bring back my husband, so if someone gets a chance to speak to the guy [who killed my husband] they must let him know that I'm broke because of him. I don't have a husband because of him. My child doesn't have a father because of him. Just tell him that,” said Lulamela Breakfast in her home in Langa on Tuesday.

Breakfast had been married to SAPS constable Mninawa Breakfast for four years when she heard the news that he had been killed in the early hours of Sunday morning while on patrol in Bloekombos in Cape Town. Breakfast was the sixth police officer to be murdered in 12 days in SA.

“He loved me and the children very much and he showed this through his status updates on Facebook and WhatsApp. We were always together. He wanted me to be with him wherever he went,” said Lulamela.