Ahlangene Sigcau named new AmaXhosa king

Prince Ahlangene Sigcau, SA’s ambassador to Malawi, is officially the new king of AmaXhosa.

This was confirmed by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that Prince Ahlangene Sigcau has been confirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the king of AmaXhosa. This was communicated to me on Monday,” Mabuyane told DispatchLIVE at the funeral of AmaBhaca chief Nkosi Thandisizwe Madzikane II Diko in KwaBhaca.

According to the copy of the certificate sent by AmaXhosa royal spokesperson Prince Ndabele Mtoto, the certificate was signed on February 19.

“The certificate is yet to be handed over to us officially, but a copy was e-mailed to us by the presidency, and a letter confirming the recognition of King Vulikhaya was e-mailed to us by the office of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the office of Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha on Monday,” said Mtoto.

He said they were excited a king was recognised by government.