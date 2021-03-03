South Africa

Ahlangene Sigcau named new AmaXhosa king

03 March 2021 - 08:38 By Lulamile Feni and Vuyolwethu Sangotsha
Prince Ahlangene Sigcau, standing at the podium, is the new AmaXhosa king.
Image: Lulamile Feni

Prince Ahlangene Sigcau, SA’s ambassador to Malawi, is officially the new king of AmaXhosa.

This was confirmed by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that Prince Ahlangene Sigcau has been confirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the king of AmaXhosa. This was communicated to me on Monday,”  Mabuyane told DispatchLIVE at the funeral of AmaBhaca chief Nkosi Thandisizwe Madzikane II Diko in KwaBhaca.

According to the copy of the certificate sent by AmaXhosa royal spokesperson Prince Ndabele Mtoto, the certificate was signed on February 19.

“The certificate is yet to be handed over to us officially, but a copy was e-mailed to us by the presidency, and a letter confirming the recognition of King Vulikhaya was e-mailed to us by the office of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the office of Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha on Monday,” said Mtoto.

He said they were excited a king was recognised by government.

DispatchLIVE is in possession of the letter signed by Dlamini-Zuma which confirmed Sigcau as the new AmaXhosa king.

“The ministry of corporate governance and traditional affairs will hand over the certificate of recognition to the king and royal family on a date to be agreed upon,” reads the letter.

Ahlangene succeeds his brother King Mpendulo Sigcau, who died in November 2019.

The AmaXhosa royal family elected Sigcau to the throne but his ascendancy was delayed after the royal family was divided and another faction elected Nkosi Derrick Daliwonga Mgwebi as acting monarch and objected to Sigcau being named king.

Mgwebi said he was not aware of the recognition of Sigcau as king as there was no communication to him from a government department or leader.

DispatchLIVE

