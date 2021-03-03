Fake Covid-19 vaccines seized at Gauteng warehouse: Interpol

International policing authority Interpol on Wednesday said South African authorities had seized hundreds of fake Covid-19 vaccines.

Interpol said about 400 ampoules — equivalent to around 2,400 doses — containing the fake vaccine were found at a warehouse in Germiston, Gauteng. Officers also recovered a large quantity of fake 3M masks.

Three Chinese nationals and a Zambian national were arrested.

A SAPS spokesperson was not immediately available for comment, but the Interpol statement quoted national police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo as saying: “Since Covid-19 reached the shores of SA, the government has adopted an integrated multidisciplinary law enforcement approach.

“This, together with our association with counterparts from all Interpol member countries, is proving to be very effective as we have seen in the arrests for foreign nationals attempting to peddle fake vaccines to unsuspecting people within SA.”