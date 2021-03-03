First private sector vaccine site for Covid opens in Western Cape

SA’s first private sector vaccination site opened in the Western Cape on Tuesday as the province vaccinated its 13,415th person against Covid-19.

Gatesville Melomed health-care centre will be a dedicated site for private sector health-care workers in the Cape Town metro to receive their vaccines, said Western Cape premier Alan Winde.

By Tuesday 73,000 health-care workers had been vaccinated in SA since the rollout of vaccinations first started on February 17.

Winde said vaccines at the Melomed vaccination site will be administered as part of the Sisonke implementation study in which 40% of the Western Cape’s health-care workers will be vaccinated as part of a trial to determine how the vaccine performs in real-life settings.

By Tuesday, 50,271 people had died in SA due to Covid-19 infections, out of a total of more than 1.5 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in March last year.