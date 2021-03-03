If given the chance those with hearing loss can excel, says hearing-impaired Durban teacher

Though hearing loss is a disability, a teacher from a school for the deaf in Durban believes that it doesn't limit a person's potential.

Mark Barnard, 30, a teacher at Fulton School for the Deaf said he just wanted the children he taught to be able to read, communicate, get meaningful jobs and live life to the fullest.

“Sometimes all that takes is one person giving them a chance, speaking to them in their language or finding ways to connect,” he told TimesLIVE.

He was speaking ahead of World Hearing Day, which takes place on March 3.

Barnard is profoundly deaf and wears hearing aids to help him to communicate orally. He told TimesLIVE he uses a mixture of sign language, English and lip reading to cope with his day-to-day activities. He is also part of the South African Deaf Rugby Association's player group and has represented SA against Wales in 2015 in the last Test series to have taken place.