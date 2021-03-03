‘It gives me sleepless nights’: Police commissioner worried about crooked officers in his ranks

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole has admitted corruption in the country’s police force gives him sleepless nights as it “tarnishes the image of the organisation”.

Speaking during an interview with Yusuf Abramjee on eNCA’s Crime Watch on Tuesday night, Sitole said corrupt officers were among his biggest headaches.

“You can’t find crime with a dirty organisation,” he said.

Sitole said a response was in place and a clean-up operation had been launched.

“While it gives me sleepless nights, it’s just looking at new innovative solutions to eradicate corruption.

“As long as corruption continues, there will be more heads to roll. But I am convinced that even the most dirty house, if you keep cleaning it up, it ends up being clean one day. We are not cleaning the police service for ourselves. We’re cleaning it for a new generation that will come and lead. We’re also doing it for their community so they regain confidence,” he said.

Sitole was also asked whether he felt he was winning the war against crime, particularly in light of recently released crime statistics which showed an increase in many areas.