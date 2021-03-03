Onderstepoort signs agreement to develop vaccine for deadly 'snotsiekte'

Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) has signed a licensing agreement with a Scottish company to acquire the technology that will lead to the production of the vaccine against bovine malignant catarrhal fever (BMC).

The state-owned vaccine manufacturer signed the agreement with Moredun Research Institute.

BMC, commonly known as “snotsiekte”, is a notifiable and untreatable viral disease found in cattle, and is predominantly transmitted by black and blue wildebeest.

The disease has been causing serious losses in the cattle farming community over the past few decades in SA.

The signing of the agreement could be seen as a scoop for OBP as there is no other BMC vaccine available, so it could be made available to other countries in southern and east Africa where the disease causes problems.