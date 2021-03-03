'Patients on death's doorstep': Groote Schuur Hospital discharges its 150th ventilated Covid-19 patient

“What has made Covid-19 different from a medical perspective is the fact that unlike any other disease we’ve dealt with before, Covid has been managed in social media, on Instagram and Twitter,” said Joubert.

“That’s where the public got most of their information and perceptions from and this idea of 'ventilators kill people', 'ivermectin can save everyone', 'hydroxychloroquine is the drug we need' ... There have been many waves of these kinds of things going through social media and unfortunately it hasn’t been very instructive to the public.

“Unfortunately there was a perception that if you get on to a ventilator you will die, ventilators kill people. That’s not true, if you get on to a ventilator you are already very sick and the reality is you would have died without it, and a ventilator offers people a change to survive.”

The origin of public anxiety about ventilators and intensive care units in general is not unfounded, however. If you are sick enough to land up in ICU or on a ventilator the life-saving treatment you require will be invasive, radical and possibly traumatising.

Psychosis, delirium and post-traumatic stress disorder have been diagnosed in patients coming out of these treatments, though Joubert said these side effects are temporary.

“A number of patients who’ve been through what our Covid-19 patients have been through have an element of post-traumatic stress disorder, they may have delirium and so on, which settles down and they recover,” he said.

“A lot of the public say, 'Oh, that sounds terrible,' and certainly it’s not pleasant for the patients at the time, but the flipside is you would just be dead. All of those Covid patients we’ve put on a ventilator here, if they hadn’t been ventilated they would just have died where they were.