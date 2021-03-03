Preventing land invasions cost R355m in Western Cape

The Western Cape government says it has spent R355m on preventing illegal land invasions and occupations of completed housing units in the current financial year.

The provincial human settlements department said there were 1,014 attempted land invasions across the province, most of them in Cape Town, between July 2020 and the end of February 2021.

The province saw an increase in land invasions during the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, partly driven by township landowners kicking out “back yarders” who were unable to pay rent due to a loss of income.

Sunday Times reported that some land invasions resulted in the formation of new neighbourhoods in the Driftsands Nature Reserve in Mfuleni and named Covid-19 and Sanitiser by their new residents.

The province said 2,150 new free housing units, excluding expenditure on bulk services, could have been built with the money spent on preventing illegal land invasions.

“It is deeply concerning that those encouraging these illegal land invasions are blatantly disregarding the impact this has on the most vulnerable, who they claim to represent,” said human settlements department spokesperson Marcellino Martin.