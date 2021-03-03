South Africa

Robbers disguised as grape vendors target motorists in De Doorns

03 March 2021 - 09:09
Red lines have been painted as a warning to motorists to refrain from stopping while passing through the Hex River Valley. Warning signs have also been placed along the road.
Red lines have been painted as a warning to motorists to refrain from stopping while passing through the Hex River Valley. Warning signs have also been placed along the road.
Image: Hex Valley Tourism

Police this week warned motorists to refrain from stopping on the N1 in De Doorns to buy grapes from criminals pretending to be vendors.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said motorists stopping next to the road near GG Camp, Sandhills, De Doorns, for the Hex River Valley’s fresh produce, risk being robbed of valuables such as cellphones and wallets.

She said police were investigating robbery cases resulting from these incidents. 

TimesLIVE previously reported that robberies in the area with the same modus operandi have persisted since at least 2015.

TimesLIVE quoted sources saying grapes were stolen from nearby farmlands and used as bait by the robbers. 

Signs have been placed on the side of the road warning motorists not to stop.

The illegal items found in a bag on the N2 highway.
The illegal items found in a bag on the N2 highway.
Image: SAPS

Trucks are also sporadically targeted going through De Doorns, which is situated on a mountain pass at the top of the Hex River Valley and is the main throughway for commercial goods trucks transporting goods from Cape Town.

On Monday night, Swellendam police found an abandoned bag on the N2 at Appelsbosch, a picnic spot next to the road, containing illegal firearms, firearm parts and ammunition.

An inquiry docket was opened for further investigation. The suspect who abandoned these items is yet to be arrested, said police.

Fresh warning about ‘grape sellers’ who mug motorists when they stop to buy on N1

Buying grapes from roadside sellers along the N1 outside De Doorns is potentially dangerous.
News
1 year ago

Nine suspects arrested for De Doorns looting, 53 TVs recovered

Door-to-door raids by police have resulted in nine arrests and the recovery of 53 large LED TV sets that were looted during a community protest in De ...
News
1 year ago

WATCH | Looters grab big-screen TVs as trucks attacked on N1 highway

Police reinforcements were called to De Doorns on Thursday, as looters ran amok on the N1 highway, stealing big-screen television sets from ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Bushiri in pulpit, banking on gifts News
  2. Government workers want to fight Tito Mboweni over cuts on salary raises and ... News
  3. More allegations of impropriety at Eskom after ‘irregular appointment’ News
  4. 'The lost hoard' of rare SA gold coins found in a Swiss vault released South Africa
  5. Bathabile Dlamini's pension cash held to recoup VIP perk News

Latest Videos

‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers
Is this the R300k future eco-home of South Africa?
X