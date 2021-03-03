Robbers disguised as grape vendors target motorists in De Doorns

Police this week warned motorists to refrain from stopping on the N1 in De Doorns to buy grapes from criminals pretending to be vendors.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said motorists stopping next to the road near GG Camp, Sandhills, De Doorns, for the Hex River Valley’s fresh produce, risk being robbed of valuables such as cellphones and wallets.

She said police were investigating robbery cases resulting from these incidents.

TimesLIVE previously reported that robberies in the area with the same modus operandi have persisted since at least 2015.

TimesLIVE quoted sources saying grapes were stolen from nearby farmlands and used as bait by the robbers.

Signs have been placed on the side of the road warning motorists not to stop.