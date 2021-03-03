WATCH | Doctor who treated Gauteng’s patient zero ‘feels great’ after Covid-19 vaccination
Dr Jarrod Zamperini, the physician who treated Gauteng’s patient zero at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in March 2020, became the first health worker at the hospital to receive the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
The hospital launched its vaccination programme after receiving 3,900 jabs on Monday. The health department in Gauteng said more vaccines are expected to arrive next week.
Zamperini was in high spirits and said he felt “great” after receiving the life-saving jab.
He said health workers at the hospital had treated more than 2,000 Covid-19 patients since March 7 last year.
“I’ve just received my vaccination. I feel great. I was part of the team who treated the first patient at our hospital in March 2020. It was a very interesting day and an interesting week. We’ve learnt a lot and we’ve come a long way since then,” he said.
The patient, Glynne Mitchell, was also vaccinated. She said the hospital staff were “absolutely amazing”.
“I had Dr Zamperini look after me. They were absolutely amazing. The whole nursing and admin staff were phenomenal and if I ever had to get a strain I would happily go back to the hospital,” she said.
Dr George Mukhari Hospital and Charlotte Maxeke became the third and fourth public facilities to be added as Covid-19 vaccination sites for health workers in the province.
