After exactly one year of Covid-19, SA sees 1,404 new cases and 96 deaths in a day

In exactly a year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA on March 5, 2020, there have been 1,517,666 confirmed cases and 50,462 deaths countrywide.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed the figures on Thursday night.

This was an increase of 1,404 cases and 96 deaths in the past 24 hours. The new infections come from 30,799 tests — at a positivity rate of 4.45%.