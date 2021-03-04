COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US administers 80.5m doses of Covid-19 vaccines - CDC
March 04 2021 - 09:55
Veteran media personality Karima Brown has died of Covid-19
Veteran media personality Karima Brown has died, her employer eNCA confirmed on Thursday morning.
The television host and political commentator had been hospitalised for several weeks where she had been battling with Covid-19 related complications.
News of Brown’s passing flooded social media, where previously scores of people, including former public protector Thuli Madonsela, had been wishing her a speedy recovery.
March 04 2021 - 09:34
UK regulator says will fast-track vaccines for coronavirus variants
Britain's medical regulator on Thursday said it would fast-track vaccines for coronavirus variants, adding that the makers of already-authorised shots would not need new lengthy clinical trials to prove their adapted vaccines will work.
There is concern that some variants, such as those first found in SA and Brazil, may reduce the efficacy of the first generation of Covid-19 vaccines, and manufacturers are looking to adapt their shots.
The accelerated process is based on that used for seasonal flu vaccines each year, the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said, and would be based on robust evidence that the shots create an immune response, rather than full clinical trials.
March 04 2021 - 08:15
Biden says 'big mistake' for states to lift mask mandates given virus toll
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said decisions to end the required wearing of masks — such as those by governors of Texas and Mississippi — amounted to “Neanderthal thinking” given the rising death toll from the coronavirus pandemic.
Asked if he had a message to Texas and Mississippi, Biden told reporters: “I think it's a big mistake. Look, I hope everybody's realised by now, these masks make a difference.”
Biden said the increasing availability of vaccinations was making a difference in containing the pandemic, but it was critical to remain vigilant about wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.
March 04 2021 - 08:10
English Covid-19 prevalence dropping at slower rate, study finds
The prevalence of Covid-19 infections in England has dropped since January, but the rate of decline has slowed and cases might be on the rise in some areas, researchers at Imperial College London said on Thursday.
The researchers said that national prevalence was 0.49%, down two-thirds from the 1.57% recorded in January, but added that compared to interim findings for February, estimated prevalence had risen in London and the South-East, as well as the East and West Midlands.
“The prevalence ... in England continues to fall although the rate of decline has slowed,” Steven Riley, Professor of Infectious Disease Dynamics, Imperial College London, told reporters, adding that prevalence needed to be lower to give the vaccine rollout the best chance of success.
March 04 2021 - 07:42
US administers 80.5m doses of Covid-19 vaccines - CDC
The United States has administered 80,540,474 doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of Wednesday morning and delivered 107,028,890 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on March 2, the agency had administered 78,631,601 doses of the vaccines and distributed 102,353,940 doses.
The agency said 52,855,579 people had received one or more doses, while 26,957,804 people have got the second dose as of Wednesday.
A total of 7,218,655 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.
March 04 2021 - 07:30
March 04 2021 - 07:20
Efficacy data for India's own Covid-19 vaccine could boost public acceptance
Indian doctors and politicians on Thursday welcomed efficacy data for a state-backed coronavirus vaccine that was given emergency approval in January without the completion of a late-stage trial, making people reluctant to receive the shot.
Government data shows in that only 10% of about 12.6 million people immunised in India have taken the COVAXIN shot, which was found to be 81% effective in an interim analysis of the late-stage trial, its developer Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday.
Any boost to the vaccine's acceptance in India, which on Thursday reported a new Covid-19 cases at their highest in five weeks, could also brighten its export prospects. Bharat Biotech said 40 countries were interested in COVAXIN.
Reuters
March 04 2021 - 07:17
Lesotho receives first batch of vaccines
After a year of disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with more than 10,000 Basotho infected with the virus and almost 300 lives lost, the path to recovery for Lesotho can now begin with the arrival of a vaccine for Covid-19.
The deliveries mark the beginning of what will be the largest, most complex global rollout of vaccines in history. The COVAX Facility plans to deliver at least 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of this year. This is an unprecedented global effort to make sure all citizens have access to vaccines.
“This is a momentous occasion,” said Dr Richard Banda, WHO Representative for Lesotho. “Covid-19 has taken a toll on countries around the world and Lesotho is no exception. We know this is the first step and we congratulate the government of Lesotho, especially the ministry of health for its tireless efforts to protect Basotho and contain the spread of the virus.”
March 04 2021 - 07:00
