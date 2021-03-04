Covid-19 named as SA's newsmaker of the year for 2020

“No story dominated the news as much as Covid-19 did. From the day that the minister announced the first case, to the president addressing the nation about the lockdown and what we now call 'family meetings'," Boje said.

She gave the award in a virtual event to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who accepted the award. Mkhize said he accepted it behalf on everyone in the country who had worked in the fight against the virus, including front-line workers.