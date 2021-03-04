South Africa

Covid-19 named as SA's newsmaker of the year for 2020

04 March 2021 - 21:27
The National Press Club has named Covid-19 as the newsmaker of the year 2020.
The National Press Club has named Covid-19 as the newsmaker of the year 2020.
Image: 123RF/Kateryna Kon

Covid-19 has been named as the newsmaker of the year for 2020.

The National Press Club chairperson Val Boje made the announcement on Thursday night.

“No story dominated the news as much as Covid-19 did. From the day that the minister announced the first case, to the president addressing the nation about the lockdown and what we now call 'family meetings'," Boje said.

She gave the award in a virtual event to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who accepted the award. Mkhize said he accepted it behalf on everyone in the country who had worked in the fight against the virus, including front-line workers.

MORE:

Kenya hails first vaccines as 'bazookas' against Covid-19

Kenya welcomed the arrival of over a million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday in its first batch under a global plan to ensure ...
News
1 day ago

Veteran media personality Karima Brown has died of Covid-19

The television host and political commentator had been hospitalised for several weeks with a Covid-19 complication.
News
13 hours ago

Bucking the trend: SA women more likely to catch Covid than men

Elsewhere in Africa men are more at risk, says WHO, adding that continent’s fatality rate is rising above the average
Africa
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. ‘You promised you’d never leave me’: Khusela Diko bids farewell to her husband South Africa
  2. Court confirms order freezing assets of businessman who ‘flaunted wealth’ on ... South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela urges Ramaphosa and Nzimande to reverse order for Unisa to ... South Africa
  4. More allegations of impropriety at Eskom after ‘irregular appointment’ News
  5. ‘When you want votes you go deep in villages without tar roads’: Mbalula ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?

Related articles

  1. COVID-19 WRAP | SA's Covid-19 death toll increases to 50,366 South Africa
  2. SA records 194 deaths and 856 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours South Africa
  3. English Covid-19 prevalence dropping at slower rate, study finds World
X