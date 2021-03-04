South Africa

Double deductions cause uproar, Standard Bank rushing to fix problem

04 March 2021 - 09:57 By TimesLIVE
The impacted transactions and any associated fees will be reversed as soon as possible, says Standard Bank. File photo.
The impacted transactions and any associated fees will be reversed as soon as possible, says Standard Bank. File photo.
Image: 123rf.com

Some Standard Bank customers have had transactions on their debit and credit card purchases deducted more than once.

The bank said on Thursday it is “working tirelessly to rectify the matter”.

“The impacted transactions and any associated fees will be reversed as soon as possible.”

Bank customers shared their outage on social media:

Capitec recently experienced similar problems. It attributed the glitch that led to double deductions from some of its customers’ accounts to a technical issue on Nedbank’s systems.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Double deduction glitch caused by technical issue on Nedbank’s systems: Capitec

Capitec Bank has attributed a glitch that led to double deductions from some of its customers’ accounts to a technical issue on Nedbank’s systems.
News
5 months ago

'System glitch' sends scores of Sassa beneficiaries home empty-handed

Social grant beneficiaries in Pietermaritzburg returned home on Monday without receiving their old age pension grant.
News
9 months ago

Eish! FNB apologises for incorrect guap and Mzansi ain't having it

Askies, shem! FNB is taking its cash back.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Court confirms order freezing assets of businessman who ‘flaunted wealth’ on ... South Africa
  2. ‘You promised you’d never leave me’: Khusela Diko bids farewell to her husband South Africa
  3. More allegations of impropriety at Eskom after ‘irregular appointment’ News
  4. Thuli Madonsela urges Ramaphosa and Nzimande to reverse order for Unisa to ... South Africa
  5. ‘When you want votes you go deep in villages without tar roads’: Mbalula ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?
X