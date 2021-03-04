Eskom cuts power for more than 300 Soweto families failing to pay arrears

More than 300 families in Soweto have been left stranded without electricity by Eskom for over nine months after failing to pay their arrears.

Resident Junior Nkosi from Mofolo said in his area, 82 houses have been without electricity for eight months. “We decided to stop paying the electricity because we were being overcharged and we were also promised prepaid meter boxes,” he said.

Nkosi said the community also suspected corruption among Eskom technicians because they were allegedly selling equipment used for the maintenance of the mini-substation and circuit breakers.

