South Africa

'Fruitful' or PR stunt? UDM's meeting with eNCA over mask saga draws mixed reactions

04 March 2021 - 11:28
The UDM met with eNCA management to discuss the mask saga.
Image: Bantu Holomisa/Twitter

The UDM's “fruitful” meeting with TV news channel eNCA has garnered a wide array of reactions.

The party met eNCA management on Wednesday over the conduct of its reporter Lindsay Dentlinger. She was accused of racism after she asked black MPs in parliament to wear masks before interviewing them and did not ask the same of white MPs.

UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa was one of the MPs Dentlinger told to wear a mask.

The UDM has approached the SA Human Rights Commission to lay a complaint against Dentlinger.

She apologised for the incidents, saying she was not racist and that the incident showed that SA and its newsrooms needed to have a dialogue on race “and how people are portrayed in the media”.

On social media, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa revealed that the party and eNCA discussed the mask incident, transformation at eNCA and in the media industry in general.

“eNCA has committed to issue a statement about our proposals to them and the resolutions of the meeting tomorrow [Thursday]," he said.

Speaking on SABC, Kwankwa said the party expects eNCA to make a public apology.

“We made it clear to the eNCA leadership team that they managed the whole saga terribly, highlighting the fact that it seemed as if they were forced by the public and the uproar on social networks in order for them to apologise,” said Kwankwa.

“They did indeed admit that mistakes were made and they used the meeting to extend an apology to the UDM. But obviously, an expectation from the party such as the UDM is that if the mistake was made [in] public and if some of the statements were issued in public, the same apology should be made public at the time when it is relevant to do so.”

Online, many weighed in on the meeting, including former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

“Leadership is the art of engaging others to influence and inspire them to think and act as desired. This looks like it,” said Madonsela.

Here is a snapshot of what others said:

