'Fruitful' or PR stunt? UDM's meeting with eNCA over mask saga draws mixed reactions

The UDM's “fruitful” meeting with TV news channel eNCA has garnered a wide array of reactions.

The party met eNCA management on Wednesday over the conduct of its reporter Lindsay Dentlinger. She was accused of racism after she asked black MPs in parliament to wear masks before interviewing them and did not ask the same of white MPs.

UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa was one of the MPs Dentlinger told to wear a mask.

The UDM has approached the SA Human Rights Commission to lay a complaint against Dentlinger.

She apologised for the incidents, saying she was not racist and that the incident showed that SA and its newsrooms needed to have a dialogue on race “and how people are portrayed in the media”.

On social media, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa revealed that the party and eNCA discussed the mask incident, transformation at eNCA and in the media industry in general.

“eNCA has committed to issue a statement about our proposals to them and the resolutions of the meeting tomorrow [Thursday]," he said.