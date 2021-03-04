Home affairs resumes more services under level 1: Four key takeouts from Aaron Motsoaledi briefing

The department of home affairs will on Thursday resume some of its services which were suspended under alert level 3 lockdown due to concerns about spreading Covid-19.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi addressed a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.

This comes after president Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the country would move to level 1.

Under level 3, home affairs restricted its services to birth and death registrations.

Here are four important takeaways from the briefing:

Services reopened under level 1

The minister said some of the services that would be reinstituted, included the issuing of passports, smart IDs and solemnisation of marriages. He urged people to observe social distancing to avoid home affairs branches becoming super spreaders.