South Africa

Husband killed, wife repeatedly stabbed in bloody home invasion

04 March 2021 - 15:46 By TimesLIVE
The house was cordoned off while a police forensic team worked inside. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

A man in his 70s was killed and his wife seriously injured after being stabbed several times during a suspected house robbery at Mbombela on Thursday.

The attack was allegedly carried out by three suspects who gained access to the house, near a school in West Acres, in the early hours of the morning.

The couple’s landlord told The Lowvelder that when he entered the house after hearing screaming, he was greeted by “an absolutely horrendous scene”.

“She was lying in the hallway. There was so much blood everywhere.”

Paramedics arrived at 3:39am. “Medics found the man lying in the bedroom. Assessments showed that he had numerous fatal stab wounds. Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

“The woman [in her 60s] was assessed and found with several stab wounds leaving her in a serious condition. She was treated and transported to a private hospital for urgent care.”

Bossies Community Justice (BCJ), a non-profit organisation that supports the police and security companies in the area, reported that the attack was carried out by three suspects.

The Lowvelder reported that the couple had recently sold their home in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) and relocated to Mbombela in January.

A forensic team was combing the scene for evidence during the day. It was unclear whether any items were stolen during the incident.

