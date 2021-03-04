Motorist killed by gunmen after hit on KZN south coast cop

Yet another police officer has been gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal, as the country comes to grips with a spate of killings which have claimed the lives of several cops in recent weeks.

According to reports, a 55-year-old captain from the Umkomaas detective unit was gunned down in a hit while on his way to work on Thursday morning.

The assailants are believed to have opened fire on his vehicle as he approached a speed hump.

In a statement on Thursday, Col Brenda Muridili confirmed the killing.

“It is reported that at 7.15am, a 55-year-old police detective captain who was stationed at Umkomaas detectives, was killed in a drive-by shooting by four unknown assailants on the M14 Road, Roseneath area.”