Motorist runs man over with his car, now facing murder rap

A fight between two men has resulted in one dying and the other in police custody in Mpumalanga.

Brig Leonard Hlathi said a group of about six people were travelling in a vehicle at Mathysenloop in Kwaggafontein on Wednesday.

En route, the driver, 29, stopped his vehicle and a fist fight broke out between him and a 27-year-old man.

The younger man fell to the ground, after which the driver allegedly got into his car and drove over the victim.

He then sped off, leaving the badly injured victim at the scene.

When police and medical personnel arrived on scene the victim was certified dead.

The motorist subsequently handed himself over to police.

He appeared briefly before the Mkobolo magistrate's court and was remanded in custody until March 11, when he is expected to request bail.

TimesLIVE