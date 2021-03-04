Murder, rape and other major crimes on the rise in Gauteng

Nearly 100 more people were murdered in Gauteng in the period October to December 2020 than in the same period in 2019.

Apart from murder, other crimes against a person — including attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, common robbery and rape — also showed an increase.

These crime statistics for the third quarter of 2020/21 — covering October to December 2020 — were presented to the Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety by provincial police managers on Thursday.

Sexual offences increased by 6%, with 2,517 rape cases reported.

However, almost all property-related crimes — with the exception of stock theft — showed a marked decline during the period under review.

While 12,812 burglaries at residential premises were recorded from October to December 2019, this decreased to 9,586 cases a year later. There were also decreases in burglary at nonresidential premises, and fewer motor vehicle thefts.