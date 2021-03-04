Police foil hijacking of truck carrying R60m worth of cellphones

A security guard and an alleged hijacker were shot dead when police confronted a gang that had targeted a truck carrying cellphones with an estimated value of R60m.

The incident, which took place in Kelvin, Johannesburg, resulted in 19 people being arrested and 10 illegal firearms, four stolen or hijacked cars and a jamming device being recovered.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters, members of the highway patrol unit — together with Johannesburg North crime intelligence, the SAPS air wing, and Johannesburg metro police — acted on information that a gang was planning to hijack a truck.

Peters said information led the team to a house on Old Pretoria Road in Kelvin.

“It is reported that members of the [highway patrol unit] were approaching when suspects started firing shots at them. The team retaliated and returned fire,” Peters said.

She said 14 suspects, including two women, were arrested on the spot, while an unconfirmed number of suspects escaped by jumping the walls.

“Other [officers] who were strategically positioned outside the house gave chase, and five more suspects were cornered and arrested at five different scenes close to the initial crime scene,” she said.