SA is the eighth most sceptical country about 5G — survey

SA has been revealed as the eighth most sceptical country about 5G.

This is according to a survey conducted by Prolifics Testing, a UK-based IT consultancy. It used online analytics tool Ahrefs to discover which countries in the world are most sceptical about 5G based on their online searches in relation to 5G.

The company grouped consistently recurring Google searches by individuals on 5G such as “is 5G dangerous?", “is 5G safe?", “is 5G harmful?", “does 5G pose health risks?” and “does 5G cause/spread coronavirus (Covid-19)?" as sceptical online searches about 5G.

The US took the first spot with 374,700 sceptical online searches regarding 5G each month.

In second position was the UK with 93,400 online searches a month and questioning various aspects of 5G.

Australia was in third place, with an average of 32,970 suspicious online queries about 5G per month.

Canada and Poland are among the other countries where there are more than 20,000 online searches about 5G every month, with 22,680 and 20,510 searches respectively.