SA is the eighth most sceptical country about 5G — survey
SA has been revealed as the eighth most sceptical country about 5G.
This is according to a survey conducted by Prolifics Testing, a UK-based IT consultancy. It used online analytics tool Ahrefs to discover which countries in the world are most sceptical about 5G based on their online searches in relation to 5G.
The company grouped consistently recurring Google searches by individuals on 5G such as “is 5G dangerous?", “is 5G safe?", “is 5G harmful?", “does 5G pose health risks?” and “does 5G cause/spread coronavirus (Covid-19)?" as sceptical online searches about 5G.
The US took the first spot with 374,700 sceptical online searches regarding 5G each month.
In second position was the UK with 93,400 online searches a month and questioning various aspects of 5G.
Australia was in third place, with an average of 32,970 suspicious online queries about 5G per month.
Canada and Poland are among the other countries where there are more than 20,000 online searches about 5G every month, with 22,680 and 20,510 searches respectively.
Two African states featured among the 20 countries with the most online searches regarding 5G. SA ranked eighth with 13,780 online searches a month and Nigeria was in 13th place with 6,850 online searches a month. For full details into the research please see here.
“155 countries from across six continents were individually assessed for sceptical online searches about 5G research, said the survey.
“The online search volume data used for each respective country in the research represents average monthly online searches.
“When analysing the data, each of the most common sceptical online searches regarding 5G were assessed in English as well as each country’s respective primary language, where applicable, to increase the reliability of results.”
Despite these positive credentials, many in SA are still spreading rumours about 5G.
At the height of the Covid-19 lockdown last year, health minister Zweli Mkhize debunked claims that 5G mobile networks spread the virus, saying that technology could not be linked to the infection, and that “only facts” would help beat the coronavirus.
“We’re dealing with a lot of fake news. The issue is 5G is technology and coronavirus is an organic infection. It’s not something you can link with 5G. We can’t go around scaring people because it is something we can fight and defeat. But we must do this with true information. Facts must fight Covid-19.”
Earlier this year, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala slammed Covid-19 conspiracy theorists and non-believers, saying they should invest their time doing research instead of spreading lies.
“We have noted a number of conspiracy theories, particularly on social media, including people claiming Covid-19 does not exist and that it is somehow related to 5G mobile communications technology,” said Zikalala.
“Some have sought to cast aspersions on the vaccine for Covid-19, and have discouraged people from taking the vaccine when it becomes available. We are pleading with those people to stop spreading fake news and malicious misinformation.”