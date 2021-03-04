Third Covid-19 wave? Here's how the Western Cape is preparing to save lives and limit the impact

The Western Cape government has announced plans put in place in anticipation of a third Covid-19 wave, to save lives and limit the impact of the virus on the livelihoods of residents.

On Wednesday, the province's premier Alan Winde said planning was already being done so the province does not face the same impact as in the first and second waves.

In his recent “family meeting”, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that the threat of a third wave of Covid-19 remained because of the emergence of new variants.