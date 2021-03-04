South Africa

Two game rangers killed at Durban nature reserve

04 March 2021 - 21:06 By TimesLIVE
Two eThekwini municipal game rangers were shot dead at the Silverglen Nature Reserve on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/krisonealphotography

Two eThekwini municipal game rangers were shot dead in an “ambush” at the Silverglen Nature Reserve in Durban, city mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said on Thursday.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the two employees, who were on duty, died from a hail of bullets while sitting in a patrol vehicle. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and the police are still investigating,” the municipality said in a statement.

Kaunda said: “We condemn the ambush attack on our game rangers who were on duty patrolling the nature reserve. Killings of this nature are not common in our natural resources and we have instructed officials to intensify safety and security in all our nature reserves.”

He urged anyone with information to come forward.

TimesLIVE

