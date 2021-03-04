'Walking all the way': 10 million SA pupils still walk to school

Ten million — or almost 60% — of SA’s pupils rely on their feet to get to school every day.

This was one of the key findings of the 2020 National Household Travel Survey (NHTS), which showed that “walking all the way” remained the most used mode of travel for pupils to reach their educational institution in all nine provinces.

While many students walk to school “because it is nearby or close enough to walk from home”, 11% said they could not afford public transport, the survey said.

This was especially prevalent in rural areas, said statistician-general Risenga Maluleke at a media briefing on Thursday.

“Your rural provinces — Limpopo, KZN, North West, Mpumalanga — do show a higher proportion of those who walk to school,” he said.

About a quarter of pupils in Limpopo (24.3%) started travelling before 6.30am followed by KwaZulu-Natal (18.6%).

At 20.3%, KwaZulu-Natal had the highest percentage of pupils walking to their educational institution, followed by Gauteng at 17.7% and 14.6% in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

Public transport consultant Paul Browning noted that the transport department's 2015 national learner transport policy contained recommendations to resolve the transport issues faced by pupils.

“If you just read the foreword by the minister, you will see that there were high hopes of greatly reducing the need for learners to walk to school,” said Browning.

“What happened?”