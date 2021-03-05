A legal and political crisis, plus five highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

A judge is accused by two senior colleagues of trying to influence them to protect the president in a court case. The judge is accused of assault by another colleague. Two more serious charges are being investigated against him.

Then, a senior politician and lapdog of the above-mentioned president is charged with bribery. It was alleged that he tried to sink a parliamentary inquiry that could have been embarrassing for this president's faction of the ruling party.

This judge decides to hear that case himself, even though there are many parallels between this and the charges of undue influencing against him and even when there seem to be signs that he leans towards that president's faction.

After just a few days of testimony, this judge decided to throw the case out, allegedly because the state has no case. His colleagues say this ruling is very strange and unjust.

Does this sound like a legal system that is supposed to be a strong pillar of our democracy?