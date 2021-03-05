Concern about spike in courier van robberies, car and truck hijackings up in Gauteng

Car and truck hijackings as well as cash-in-transit heists have increased across Gauteng.

Releasing crime statistics for the third quarter of 2020/2021, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said on Thursday that car hijackings had gone up by 5.9% while truck hijackings increased by 31.8%.

Courier van robberies were included under car hijacking figures.

“Our analysis reveals that most of carjackings occurred during the night, including the so-called blue-light hijackings, where robbers are said to impersonate law enforcement officers,” Mawela said.

He said cash-in-transit robberies had increased by 106.7%. In 13 of the cash heist incidents reported, suspects used explosives and bombed the vehicles to access the money, he said.

In recent weeks the spotlight has been on courier van robberies.

On Wednesday morning, a security guard and an alleged hijacker were shot dead when police confronted a gang that had targeted a truck carrying cellphones with an estimated value of R60m.