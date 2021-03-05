COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Millions of Covid-19 shots heading to SA between now and June, Mkhize says
March 05 2021 - 07:40
Vietnam to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday
Vietnam will launch its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on Monday, the country's health minister said, after the country received the first batch of 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine last month.
The vaccinations will initially be conducted in 18 hospitals treating coronavirus patients and areas with higher infection numbers, Minister Nguyen THanh Long said in a statement on Friday.
Reuters
March 05 2021 - 07:30
South Korea approves Pfizer covid-19 vaccine -drug safety ministry
South Korea's drug safety ministry said on Friday it has granted final approval for the use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.
The announcement came after the ministry approved a separate batch of Pfizer vaccines sent last month via the COVAX global vaccine sharing scheme, which are being used in the ongoing vaccination campaign. The ministry has also approved AstraZeneca's vaccine.
Reuters
March 05 2021 - 07:00
ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | 'We can't make the same mistakes again': medical fraternity reflects on pandemic
The pandemic has affected every sphere of human life but it has also been countered with great resolve and determination by all South Africans who have made personal sacrifices that have resulted in the containment of two successive waves of transmission.
March 05 2021 - 06:57
Millions of Covid-19 shots heading to SA between now and June, Mkhize says
SA will receive between 9 million and 11 million Covid-19 vaccines between March and June, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday night.
March 05 2021 - 06:30
ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | Divorces on the rise during pandemic, say lawyers
In a year of Covid-19 in SA, close proximity, financial pressures and even home schooling have hit couples hard and left relationships 'ruptured'
March 05 2021 - 05:17
ONE YEAR OF COVID-19: WATCH | South Africans reflect on life during the pandemic
It's hard to believe that the coronavirus landed on SA shores a year ago.
March 05 2021 - 05:01
ONE YEAR OF COVID-19: 10 sobering facts about the pandemic in SA
The coronavirus pandemic has brought a time of uncertainty, tragedy and new ways of living for South Africans. Many have lost loved ones, grappled with the virus and dealt with the ravaging effects of lockdown.
March 05 2021 - 00:03
ONE YEAR OF COVID-19: IN PICS | A look at Covid-19 through the lenses of our photographers
As the world comes to grips with the effects of Covid-19, SA has had its own unique experience of the pandemic exactly a year since the first case
05 March 2021 - 04:54
ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | A year on from SA's first coronavirus case, here's how it compares to Spanish flu
As SA reflects on a year of heartache and mourning, here's a look at how the coronavirus has affected the world in comparison to another virus - the 1918 Influenza more commonly known as the Spanish flu
After exactly one year of Covid-19, SA sees 1,404 new cases and 96 deaths in a day
In exactly a year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA on March 5, 2020, there have been 1,517,666 confirmed cases and 50,462 deaths countrywide.
Services as usual on Sunday ... with Covid protocols, vows head of raided church
He claims police are harassing his 2,000-strong congregation after bloody invasion that saw six parishioners arrested
Bucking the trend: SA women more likely to catch Covid than men
Elsewhere in Africa men are more at risk, says WHO, adding that continent’s fatality rate is rising above the average
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 30 799 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 1 406 new cases, which represents a 5% positivity rate. A further 96 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 50 462 to date. Read more here https://t.co/0aPyifIktg pic.twitter.com/3Ww2pQO8yL— NICD (@nicd_sa) March 4, 2021