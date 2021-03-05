Driving schools cause traffic chaos as they demand online bookings be scrapped

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the agency had noted the contents of the memorandum submitted to it, but questioned some of its contents.

“They have handed over their memorandum. Their memorandum says we must tell the minister of transport to respond to the memorandum that they gave to him on February 15. We have noted the contents of their memorandum.

“The memorandum they have given to us lacks details in many respects. So there is nothing in the memorandum that justifies them taking such drastic actions, so we will also plan accordingly,” he said.

The driving school association said it would continue its fight until the February 15 memorandum was responded to in writing. Contained in the memorandum was the demand for the online booking system to be scrapped.