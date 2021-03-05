South Africa

Geoff Makhubo slammed for saying Herman Mashaba is a ‘fool’ who ruined Johannesburg

05 March 2021 - 14:47
Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo said the city's former mayor Herman Mashaba 'suffers from delusions of grandeur'. File photo.
Image: SISANDA MBOLEKWA

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has been criticised for his comments about former mayor Herman Mashaba’s tenure.

This week Makhubo took aim at Mashaba, saying he was a “fool” who “ruined our city”.

Mashaba served as the mayor of Johannesburg from 2016 to 2019 before he departed from the DA to start his own party, ActionSA.

“Joburg emerged well from a financial ruin by his masters. Hard work tried to reverse apartheid spatial planning by stitching it together but his populist agenda reversed all. He is now shouting from the sidelines, signifying nothing. Lord help him,” said Makhubo.

The jab launched a Twitter spat between the pair, with Mashaba saying Makhubo was “useless” and his days were numbered.

“Orange overalls will suit you. Your day in court is coming,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba said since Makhubo took over from him the city had been at a standstill.

In response, Makhubo said Mashaba’s accusations “confirmed” he was “delusional”.

In a back-and-forth war of words, Makhubo said Mashaba disempowered communities by killing small bakeries and co-operatives, calling them “vanity projects”.

In 2017, Mashaba cancelled projects initiated by his ANC predecessor Parks Tau because he said they were “vanity projects” for patronage purposes.

“2,000 former Jozi@work workers march every week because you closed the programme and promised to insource them. In your true style of pandering to the EFF, you hired wrong people,” Makhubo told Mashaba.

“You tweet from your office in your three-piece suit. Why don’t you grab a broom and start sweeping? You should be ashamed,” Mashaba retaliated.

Weighing on the spat, many urged Makhubo to stop shifting blame and focus on doing better for the city.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

