'I'm not from Gqeberha': Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga digs in his heels about PE name change

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga is adamant about opposing the renaming of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha, refusing to acknowledge the name.

On Thursday, Bhanga made his feelings about the move clear when he refused to be introduced as “the mayor from Gqeberha” on Cape Talk.

“I’m not joining you from Gqeberha, I’m joining you from Port Elizabeth ... the name has not been officially changed,” said Bhanga.

Bhanga said the reason for opposing the name change was because it was not an isiXhosa name.

“If you want to talk about restoration, you can't say you are restoring the language of Xhosa using Gqeberha because it has no meaning,” he said.

“If it’s a Khoi name, it must be written in Khoi, and in this case, it’s not written in Khoi and therefore it's not restoration but distortion. This is an insult to both Khoi and Xhosa.”

He said the name does not reflect the city's diversity and wanted something that represents all of its residents.