South Africa

King Goodwill Zwelithini still in hospital, but making progress

05 March 2021 - 13:16
King Goodwill Zwelithini was admitted to ICU in a private hospital last month after 'several unstable glucose readings'. File picture.
Image: Supplied

King Goodwill Zwelithini is on the mend, but he still has has some way to go before he can be released from hospital.

That’s the news from IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who provided an update on the king’s condition on Friday.

The Zulu king was admitted to ICU in a private hospital last month after “several unstable glucose readings”.

A few days later rumours of his death circulated, which Buthelezi dismissed as “false and cruel”.

On Friday Buthelezi said he was asked by the royal family to provide an update on the king’s health because there “is some anxiety among His Majesty’s people to know how the king is faring”.

King Goodwill Zwelithini’s recent illness will prevent him opening KZN legislature

The KwaZulu-Natal legislature has had to break tradition and forgo King Goodwill Zwelithini's opening of the legislature owing to his frail health.
Politics
1 week ago

“I am pleased to report that Her Majesty Queen Thandekile and I have been fully briefed by the head of the medical team overseeing His Majesty’s treatment, and are reassured that everything is going well.

“All tests done so far provide reason for encouragement and the team is happy with the progress His Majesty has made up to this point.”

Buthelezi said health minister Zweli Mkhize had visited the king and “provided the same encouraging feedback on His Majesty’s progress”.

“There is, however, still some way to go before His Majesty can be safely released from hospital.”

TimesLIVE

