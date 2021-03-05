King Goodwill Zwelithini still in hospital, but making progress

King Goodwill Zwelithini is on the mend, but he still has has some way to go before he can be released from hospital.

That’s the news from IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who provided an update on the king’s condition on Friday.

The Zulu king was admitted to ICU in a private hospital last month after “several unstable glucose readings”.

A few days later rumours of his death circulated, which Buthelezi dismissed as “false and cruel”.

On Friday Buthelezi said he was asked by the royal family to provide an update on the king’s health because there “is some anxiety among His Majesty’s people to know how the king is faring”.