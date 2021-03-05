NPA says 'no conflict of interest' in Steinhoff paying R30m towards investigation

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday there was no conflict of interest in Steinhoff contributing millions of rand towards investigating fraud at the company.

Steinhoff told the Financial Mail that the Hawks and the NPA had approached it to ask if PwC (which had already completed a forensic investigation for the company) could “assist” because the state “hasn’t got the resources” to probe such a complex case.

Steinhoff told the publication that it had contributed R30m to finance the investigation.

"[Steinhoff reasoned that] it’s in the company’s interest that this thing goes forward, so we’ve made available an amount of R30m, which PwC can draw on,” Steinhoff CFO Theodore de Klerk was quoted as saying.

De Klerk said the company just signed the cheques but had no knowledge about the investigation.