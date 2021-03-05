ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | Divorces on the rise during pandemic, say lawyers

Psychological, social and financial problems due to Covid-19 have left many South African marriages in tatters - with the number of divorce cases rising in the past year.

“There has definitely been a huge surge in new divorce instructions,” said family lawyer Bertus Preller. “Usually we find that February and March are the so-called 'divorce season'. However, the months of June to November have been extremely busy - more than the yearly divorce season.”

Preller attributes the high divorce rate to a number of factors.

“Tension bred by forced proximity is a massive reason, since marriages which were already in trouble before the lockdown had been exposed to a situation where spouses were 24/7 in each other’s presence, with no freedom,” he said.

Covid-19, Preller said, brought with it a range of psychological effects, including anxiety, depression and fear.

“Given the effects, we have seen more abuse in relationships. Financial stress, combined with confinement, is also pushing some marriages to a legal and physical breaking point,” Preller said.