ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | IN PICS: A look at Covid-19 through the lenses of our photographers

A look at Covid-19 through the lenses of our photographers
As the world comes to grips with the effects of Covid-19, SA has had its own unique experience of the pandemic exactly a year since the first case
05 March 2021 - 00:03
As the world comes to grips with the effects of Covid-19, SA has had its own unique experience of the pandemic.
Thus far, over 1.5 million South Africans have been infected, and over 50,000 have succumbed to Covid-19 related illnesses.
As the country settles in on the other side of the second wave, we commemorate a year since a coronavirus case was first recorded in SA.
Our photographers captured what words might have failed to describe about the pandemic.
