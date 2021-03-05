South Africa

ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | IN PICS: A look at Covid-19 through the lenses of our photographers

As the world comes to grips with the effects of Covid-19, SA has had its own unique experience of the pandemic exactly a year since the first case

05 March 2021 - 00:03 By TimesLIVE
Law enforcement officers confront a jogger about not wearing a mask.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

As the world comes to grips with the effects of Covid-19, SA has had its own unique experience of the pandemic.

Thus far, over 1.5 million South Africans have been infected, and over 50,000 have succumbed to Covid-19 related illnesses.

As the country settles in on the other side of the second wave, we commemorate a year since a coronavirus case was first recorded in SA.

Our photographers captured what words might have failed to describe about the pandemic.

Sifundo Mkhize walking through the deserted Oxford Road in Sandton.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A man sprays disinfectant as he sanitises the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Belgravia, Athlone, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, in Cape Town.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
Anton Lembede Street in Durban on day one of the country's national lockdown.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Members of the health services disinfect the Madala hostel in Alexandra, Johannesburg, as the government tries to control the outbreak of Covid-19.
Image: Alon Skuy
A policeman threatens a homeless man, in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, during the crackdown on people infiringing the lockdown regulations.
Image: Alaister Russell
A policeman shows people how to social distance, in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell
Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets and various houses in Eldorado Park.
Image: Alon Skuy
Members of the SANDF patrol the streets of Alexandra, Johannesburg on the first day of the initial national 21-day shutdown.
Image: Alaister Russell

