ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | 'We can't make the same mistakes again': medical fraternity reflects on pandemic

Exactly a year ago, the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA. Since then, more than 1.5 million people have been confirmed as having contracted the disease — 94.6% recovered but more than 50,000 lives were lost.

The pandemic has affected every sphere of human life but it has also been countered with great resolve and determination by all South Africans who have made personal sacrifices that have resulted in the containment of two successive waves of transmission.

Dr Owen Kaluwa, World Health Organisation representative to SA, has reflected on the milestones reached by the country at large.

“In this one year we learnt that Covid-19 can be contained, and community transmission interrupted through a whole-of-government response, but more importantly through the participation and co-operation of all the citizens.

“Throughout the different alert levels the citizens have adhered to the different regulations and thus made their civic contribution towards the containment of the pandemic,” Kaluwa said.

Second, he said, the country learnt that a strong and resilient health system is critical and that health workers are a national asset.