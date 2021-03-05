ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | Elderly eyes shine at prospect of visits to old age homes

Being in hard lockdown for a year, the elderly in care homes were starting to get frustrated by their isolation. With lockdown levels being eased to alert level one this week, they are excited and happy at the prospect of being able to reconnect with their loved ones.

Christinah Ngobeni, manager of Ke matla old age home in Garankuwa, said most families of the elderly residents at the home were concerned during lockdown that they couldn't see their families any more.

The facility accommodates those older than 60.

“It has not been easy because we have old people here and they have families who would like to come and check on them on a regular basis, but because of the Covid they were not allowed. It was not right for them because they were always complaining and they also missed home. But we had to do what we had to, to keep them safe,” she said.