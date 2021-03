ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | Elderly eyes shine at prospect of visits to old age homes

Ngobeni said a lot changed during the lockdown and everyone had to adhere to strict regulations.

She said they had to stick to strict routines to protect the early in the home.

“We also had to change our ways of living too because we were taking care of the elderly. We had to abide by every rule so that we could minimise the risks of infecting the elderly,” Ngobeni said.

Ngobeni said they have 21 residents and are expecting more to come in soon.

“We tried to keep them busy by giving them exercises to do and some gardening. Now we have a beautiful garden,” she said.

Laudium retirement home manager Ramesh Chagan said though there were frustrations and unhappiness during the hard lockdown when residents couldn't see their families, they understood that it was for their own safety.

“There were frustration and unhappiness but I had a meeting with residents every Friday and they understood what was going on and they were fine with it. We had a telephone so that they could talk to their families over the phone,” he said.

Chagan said they were now allowed one visitor at a time.

“Now we only allow one visitor and they have to meet outside at an area that we have set up, and they have to sanitise. When the lockdown was announced we immediately implemented the lockdown regulations.

“So when we went to level 5 we didn't allow anyone from outside to come in at the home. We even made arrangements for our staff to be accommodated at one of our homes where there is space so that they don't get the virus. Our biggest concern was that they were travelling by taxi and could have easily caught the virus,” he said.

Another old age home in Pretoria said they were still waiting for further details about changes to the regulations, while two other homes said they were still not allowing any visitors to come in.

TimesLIVE